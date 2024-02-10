Iran will keep supporting Hezbollah - FM Amirabdollahian

Four months into the Gaza war, Iran's Foreign minister met with representatives of Lebanon’s Hezbollah as well as Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad officials.

Hossein Amirabdollahian arrived in Beiyrout Friday (Feb. 09). He said Iran will keep supporting Hezbollah saying Lebanon's security is the region’s security.

"After months of aggression and genocide by the Zionist regime against Gaza and the West Bank, we are witnessing that Tel Aviv has not achieved any of its stated goals," he said.

Israel initially stated goals were to defeat Hamas and rescue all remaining Israeli hostages.

Hostages were freed in exchange for the liberation of Palestinian prisoners detained in Israel at the start of the war.

Since the death of 2 hostages was announced by militant group Hamas and no release took place.

Approximately 130 people including a one-year-old toddler are still held hostage by Hamas.

On Wednesday (Feb. 07) the Israeli PM said his country's victory was a 'matter of months' away.

Hezbollah activated Lebanon's front with Israel on Oct. 8.

Another front to the war includes the Red Sea where Yemeni Houthi rebels, Teheran allies, target vessels they say are linked to Israel.

Iran has been calling on the U.S. to pressure Israel to stop its offensive in the Gaza Strip.

"We told the United States of America not to support the Zionists in their genocide and crimes against Gaza and the West Bank," minister Amirabdollahian said.

Israel's military offensive has killed 27,947 Palestinians mostly women and children.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday said he has ordered the military to prepare a plan to evacuate civilians from Rafah ahead of an expected Israeli invasion of the densely populated southern Gaza city.

That same day, the main U.N. agency providing aid in the Gaza Strip said Israel has imposed financial restrictions on it. The measure which prevented a shipment of food for 1.1 million Palestinians from reaching the war-battered enclave, the agency's director said.