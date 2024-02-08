Welcome to Africanews

Nigeria beat South Africa on penalties to reach AFCON final

Nigeria's players celebrate winning the penalty shootout during the African Cup of Nations semifinal match against South Africa in Bouake, Ivory Coast, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024   -  
Themba Hadebe/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

Ivory Coast

South Africa coach Hugo Broos said that their Africa Cup of Nations defeat to Nigeria on Wednesday was "hard to accept".

Broos's side were beaten 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw after 120 minutes - but missed a golden chance to win the game inside 90 minutes when Khuliso Mudau shot over the bar from close range.

Teboho Mokoena had kept Bafana Bafana hopes alive with a 90th minute penalty which cancelled out an earlier spot-kick from Nigeria's William Troost-Ekong.

Nigeria coach Jose Peseiro said on Wednesday that his side and the Nigerian people "deserve" to be in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations after their dramatic penalty shootout win over South Africa.

The sides were level at 1-1 after 120 minutes when Nigeria goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali - who plays his club football for Chippa United in South Africa - saved two penalties to send his side through 4-2 in the shootout.

Kelechi Iheanacho scored the winning penalty for the Super Eagles. 

It was an evening of penalties with William Troost-Ekong giving the Super Eagles a 67th minute lead from the spot only for Teboho Mokoena to level with a penalty in the 90th minute.

