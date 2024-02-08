Celebrations as Ivory Coast cruise into AFCON final

Sébastien Haller fired host nation Ivory Coast into an Africa Cup of Nations final against old foe Nigeria with a 1-0 win over Congo on Wednesday.

Haller scored when his volley from Max Gradel's cross bounced before going in under the crossbar in the 65th minute, setting off wild celebrations in the 60,000-capacity Alassane Ouattara Stadium.

Haller was making his first start of the tournament after recovering fully from an ankle injury, further good news for Ivorians who were already convinced God is helping the Elephants to their third Africa Cup title.

The result set off euphoric celebrations across the country as Yannick Djanhoun reports from Abidjan.