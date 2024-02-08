Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Sport

sport

Celebrations as Ivory Coast cruise into AFCON final

Ivory Coast's Sebastien Haller celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the semi-final match against DR Congo, at the Olympic Stadium of Ebimpe in Abidjan, Ivory Coast   -  
Copyright © africanews
Armando Franca/AP
By Rédaction Africanews

with Yannick Djanhoun

Ivory Coast

Sébastien Haller fired host nation Ivory Coast into an Africa Cup of Nations final against old foe Nigeria with a 1-0 win over Congo on Wednesday.

Haller scored when his volley from Max Gradel's cross bounced before going in under the crossbar in the 65th minute, setting off wild celebrations in the 60,000-capacity Alassane Ouattara Stadium.

Haller was making his first start of the tournament after recovering fully from an ankle injury, further good news for Ivorians who were already convinced God is helping the Elephants to their third Africa Cup title.

The result set off euphoric celebrations across the country as Yannick Djanhoun reports from Abidjan.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..