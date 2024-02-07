Election delay setback for Senegal's democracy - Analyst

Residents and analysts reacted on Tuesday to the postponement of elections in Senegal.

In the streets of Dakar, many are wondering about the future of the country and its stability.

The postponement has revealed a period of uncertainty, with many Senegalese wondering about the repercussions of the decision and its legitimacy.

"It's a whole population that is devastated (by this decision). We even want to change our nationality. How long will this postponement last?" said Pape Alioune Dieme, resident of Dakar.

"In any case, we're very worried about the situation in this country”, he added.

President Macky Sall postponed the Feb. 25 vote, citing an electoral dispute between the parliament and the judiciary regarding some candidacies.

Opposition leaders and candidates rejected the decision, calling it a “coup.”

Analyst Mucahid Durmaz said that while news of election postponement will not lead to "destructive" unrest compared to the 2021 protests in the country, it represents a warning.

Senegal is "seen as a beacon of democratic stability" in the West African region, he added, and the postponement of elections will "accelerate the democratic decline" of neighbouring countries, he said.

Several opposition lawmakers were blocked from voting on Monday as parliament rescheduled the election for December, prompting outrage and condemnation.

Sall's time in office had been set to end on April 2.