AFCON: Nigeria may face South Africa minus its star player

Nigeria could go into its Africa Cup of Nations semifinal match against South Africa on Wednesday without its star player, Victor Osimhen.

The striker was still in Abidjan on Tuesday morning after he missed the squad’s flight to Bouaké on Monday because of abdominal discomfort.

"Team medics confirmed that he has been placed under close watch with a member of the medical team staying behind in Abidjan with him," the Super Eagles said in a statement.

It added that the Napoli star will, however, join the rest of the squad before 17h on Tuesday if he is cleared by the medical team.

The reigning Africa Player of the Year did not train with the squad on Monday evening and on the weekend, was substituted late in the quarter-final match against Angola.

Although Osimhen has only scored one goal in the tournament, his tireless performances have played a large role in Nigeria making it through to the semi-finals for a record-equalling 16th time in its 20 AFCON appearances.