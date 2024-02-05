Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Sport

sport

Egypt sacks head coach following AFCON defeat

Rui Vitoria   -  
Copyright © africanews
Pavel Golovkin/Copyright 2021 The AP. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

Egypt

Egypt has sacked its head coach after its hopes of a record-extending eighth Africa Cup of Nations triumph were dashed last week

The country’s football federation on Sunday said Portuguese manager, Rui Vitoria, had been dismissed.

Egypt struggled throughout the tournament, failing to win a game before exiting at the last-16 stage.

An early injury to captain Mohamed Salah also hampered their play.

They were knocked out of the competition in a dramatic 8-7 penalty shootout defeat against the Democratic Republic of Congo

Vitoria had been due to coach the team through to the 2026 World Cup.

Mohamed Youssef, a former Al Ahly coach, has been appointed as interim manager

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..