Visually impaired teacher inspires students with unwavering commitment

In this episode of Inspire Africa, we meet a man who has been inspiring his students for over 20 years. Godfrey Okello is visually impaired, but his visual handicap has never been a barrier to passing on his passion for English literature and music to those he teaches.

Then we'll tell you the story of Vianny Djouffo. This former migrant from Cameroon decided to change her story. Arriving in Lebanon as a domestic worker, she proves that stereotypes can be broken.

Finally, we'll be talking to one of the co-founders of the JMA association, "je m'engage pour l'Afrique" ("I'm committed to Africa"). Ileana Santos and her friend Amina Zakhnouf wanted to be a force for change on the African continent. And they decided to rally other young people around this project.