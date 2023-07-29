The Bamboo bikes from Ghana to the world

In this compelling episode, we highlight inspiring stories of empowerment and progress from different corners of Africa.

Soroti Cricket Academy: A Path to Success for Ugandan Women

Discover the heartwarming tale of the Soroti Cricket Academy in Uganda, which is providing young women in the Teso sub-region with a remarkable opportunity to excel in sports. Through dedication and passion, these girls are breaking barriers and making strides in the world of cricket.

Moroccan Women in Cyber Security: Breaking Stereotypes

Unveil the efforts of a dynamic group in Morocco, fervently promoting the active participation of women in the field of cyber security. Witness how these determined women are shattering stereotypes and making their mark in a male-dominated industry.

Kwabena Danso's Vision for Rural Development: The Pampro Bamboo Bicycle Project

Discover the inspiring journey of Ghanaian social entrepreneur, Kwabena Danso, as he shares his vision behind the Pampro Bamboo Bicycle project. Witness how this innovative initiative is not only providing sustainable transportation but also contributing to the development of rural communities.