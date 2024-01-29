Beauty queen wanted in Nigeria for alleged drug trafficking

Nigerian authorities have issued a wanted notice for former beauty queen Aderinoye Queen Christmas, also known as Queen Oluwadamilola Aderinoye, in connection with alleged drug trafficking.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) revealed that the ex-beauty queen eluded capture during a recent raid on her residence in Lagos.

According to the NDLEA statement, the raid was prompted by "credible" intelligence suggesting Aderinoye's involvement in illicit substances.

The search, witnessed by estate officials, uncovered 606 grams of Canadian Loud, a synthetic strain of cannabis, along with an electronic weighing scale and substantial quantities of drug packaging materials.

Aderinoye, who held the title of Miss Commonwealth Nigeria Culture 2015/2016 and founded the Queen Christmas Foundation, has not yet responded to the allegations.

Meanwhile, another suspect arriving from Brazil was apprehended at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport last week for ingesting 60 large wraps of cocaine, as reported by the agency.