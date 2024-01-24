Ghana coach fired after team's AFCON exit

Chris Hughton has been fired as Ghana coach following the team’s early exit from the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Ghana Football Association announced the decision on Tuesday after the team's elimination was confirmed.

“Chris Hughton has been relieved of his duties as head coach of the senior national team with immediate effect,” the GFA said. “The executive council has also taken a decision to dissolve the technical team of the Black Stars.”

Ghana lost their opening Group B game to Cape Verde, followed by two draws with Mozambique and Egypt both with a 2-2 score.

“The Ghana Football Association will in the coming days provide a roadmap on the future direction of the Black Stars,” the GFA said.

Chris Hughton had been in the role since replacing Otto Addo following the 2022 World Cup.