Ghana’s coaching trio, including John Paintsil, recovering after crash

Three Ghanaian football coaches, including former Premier League defender John Paintsil, are stable after a car accident.

The group, which also includes head coach Otto Addo and goalkeeping coach Fatawu Dauda, was returning from a scouting trip when it swerved to avoid a collision with a pick-up truck that had suddenly veered into its lane.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is hopeful that the coaches will recover in time to lead the national team in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola on Thursday and Niger the following Monday.

John Paintsil, 43, enjoyed a notable Premier League career with clubs including West Ham and Leicester City between 2006 and 2012. Otto Addo, 49, currently serves as head coach of the Black Stars and has previously worked as an assistant coach at Borussia Dortmund.

The GFA stated, "The team was on an official assignment, observing the Champion of Champions match between FC Samartex 1996 and Nsoatreman FC. We are relieved to report that all three coaches are in stable condition and will undergo further medical checks upon their return to Accra."