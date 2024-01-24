Gaza: President Al-Sisi accuses Israel of blocking delivery of aid

110 days into the Israeli military offensive in Gaza, hunger grips communities.

By late December, more than one in four households in the enclave faced extreme hunger.

Some 1.9 million residents, men, women and children or approximately 85% of the population have been forced to flee their homes.

Marking Police Day in Cairo on Wednesday (Jan. 24), Egypt's president accused Israel of blocking the delivery of aid for political reasons.

Egypt borders Gaza to the east.

"Egypt's Rafah crossing is open 24 hours, 7 days a week, 30 days a month," president Abdel Fattah el-Sissi said.

"But the procedures done by other side from Israel in order to deliver the aid is what leads to a situation like this, and it is their way to pressure the (Gaza) Strip and its people due to the ongoing conflict, the release of hostages. They are using this as a way to pressure the people there."

The U.N. humanitarian office says Israel allowed only three of 21 deliveries of food, medicine and other lifesaving supplies to northern Gaza between Jan. 1 and Jan. 10.

The military offensive launched after the October 7 attacks now targets Gaza's south.