Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Sport

sport

Egypt loses Salah to injury in 2-2 Africa Cup draw with Ghana.

Egypt loses Salah to injury in 2-2 Africa Cup draw with Ghana.
Egypt's Mohamed Salah receives medical treatment during the African Cup of Nations Group B soccer match between Egypt and Ghana in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Thursday, Jan.18, 2024   -  
Copyright © africanews
Themba Hadebe/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved

By AP

Egypt

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah suffered an injury blow during Egypt's Africa Cup of Nations game against Ghana. The incident occurred towards the end of the first half, with Salah visibly holding the back of his left thigh.

The Liverpool star pulled up shortly before halftime, sat on the field while play continued at the other end, then indicated he couldn’t continue when the team’s medical staff went to treat him. 

Egypt coach Rui Vitória said after the teams' 2-2 draw in Group B that the extent of the injury was unclear.

“Of course, we are worried and we hope it is not too serious,” Vitória said.

Salah himself did not stop to speak to journalists in the mixed zone after the game, though he smiled and seemed able to walk without difficulty.

Some Ghana fans cheered when Salah, the most high-profile player in the tournament, left the field to be replaced by Mostafa Fathi in the second minute of first-half injury time. He handed the captain’s armband to defender Ahmed Hegazi.

It got worse for Egypt when Mohammed Kudus scored Ghana's opening goal just a minute later for a 1-0 halftime lead. Egypt ultimately twice came from behind to draw.

The “Pharaohs” have yet to win a game at the Africa Cup. Egypt was second on two points behind group leader Cape Verde. Cape Verde and Mozambique play their second game of the tournament Friday. Only the top two in each group are assured of advancing.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..