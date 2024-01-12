Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

25,000t of Russian free wheat destined for CAR reach Cameroon

Illustration purposes: Ukrainian corn from the ship AK Ambition, sailing under the flag of Panama at Tripoli seaport, in Tripoli, north Lebanon, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Hassan Ammar/Copyright 2022 The AP. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

and Joël Kouam

Cameroon

At a quay of the Douala autnomous port, in Cameroon, crane operators have been busy lately.

25,000 tonnes of wheat are unloaded and sent to mills to obtain wheat flour.

The wheat flour will then be sent to the neighbouring Central African Republic (CAR).

The shipment was promised last July by Russia's president during the 2nd Russia-Africa summit.

At the time, his country had just decided not to extend its participations in the UN-backed Black Sea Grain initiative.

Jean Marie Tchuissang, the Russian honorary consul in Douala who attended this morning the unloading, hailed a win-win parternship.

"Nearly all African states are now appreciating Russia for its appoach, its position, its way of doing things," the diplomat said. 

"Russia proposes a peer-to-peer partnership, exchange ties that are a win-win for all parties."

The wheat is processed in Cameroon because the CAR lacks the capabilities.

Vladimir Putin vowed to send for free some 200,000 tonnes of wheat to Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe, Mali, Somalia, RCA and Eritrea.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..