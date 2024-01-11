Tunisia: Pro-Palestinian demonstration in front of South Africa embassy

Singing "down with the occupation" or "free Palestine", demonstrators gathered in front of the South African Embassy in the Tunisian capital on Thursday (Jan. 11).

Various civil society organizations expressed support for the country's case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Many hoped the ICJ will follow the request of the south African legal team and grant an interim order calling for a ceasefire in Gaza as south africa has pleaded.

“We wanted to thank South Africa, through its embassy in Tunisia, for doing what no Arab or Islamic country has done with (its request) of a cease-fire because innocent people are still dying in Palestine today,” the president of Tunisian Association of Democratic Women Naila Al-Zouglami said.

The growing list of countries that have endorsed the case includes the Arab League bloc.

South Africa's envoy to Tunisia believes his country's legal team has solid arguments.

“The difference between what has been happening before and what has been happening now, is that hard evidence from the government of Israel and the military of Israel has been gathered and it can be used against them.”

The Israeli offensive has driven nearly 85% of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million from their homes. With only a trickle of food, water, medicine and other supplies entering through an Israeli siege.