DR Congo: Constitutional court confirms Felix Tshisekedi's victory in presidential poll

The Constitutional Court in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)has confirmed President Felix Tshisekedi's landslide victory for a second term in office****in the central African nation's held presidential elections.

In its ruling on Tuesday, the court also rejected an appeal by a candidate who came in last to annul the results. The court called the petition by Theodore Ngoy to redo the vote unfounded.

Nine opposition candidates had signed a declaration in late December rejecting the results of the election and describng the election a "sham". The quadruple ballot had more than a 40% turnout with some 18 million people voting.

The final figures announced by the court on Tuesday differed only slightly from provisional results that election officials had already made public.

Incumbent Felix Tshisekedi got 73.47 percent of vote. He would be sworn in at the end of January.