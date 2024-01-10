Artists express themselves in color at a Casablanca art show

An art exhibition in Casablanca is showcasing the creative expressions of 19 artists, who use color to share their emotions and thoughts.

Titled "The Creator Heart," the event was an opportunity for the artists to share their work with the world.

"I painted with so much love and emotion," said Mounia Wafi, one of the artists participating.

"We know the writer and journalist express their feelings through writing, the musician does it through musical notes, and the artist expresses emotions through colors," she added.

Each artist in the exhibition is participating with at least four paintings, created through a variety of techniques and materials.

Artist Abdelkader Ammor used the datamoshing visual effect in his work to tackle the impact of artificial intelligence on society.

The use of social media has created a "hyper-society," said Ammor.

"I tried to bring hyper art to a hyper-society by trying to present a portrait of artificial intelligence," he added.

The artists' used a variety of materials ranging from acrylic, oil paint and even cement to paint on canvas, wood and paper.

"There are artists who are self-taught and others who are trained in fine arts who are really very talented," said Jacque Nougaro, a visitor and artist from France.

The exhibition opened in December and runs until January 20.