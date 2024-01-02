Chad: Appointment of new Prime Minister sparks mixed reactions

Succès Masra, an opposition figure, was announced as the new Prime Minister of the 5th Republic of Chad following a referendum. The announcement came as Saleh Kebzabo, the previous Prime Minister, had just resigned. The news was broadcasted live on national television, but the reactions within Masra's political party, the Transformers in Ndjamena, and the streets of the capital were mixed.

While supporters gathered at the Transformers party headquarters to celebrate, there were also voices of skepticism and disappointment among the populace.

A resident of Ndjamena expressed both optimism and disappointment:

"We have confidence that he will rise to the challenge his predecessors couldn't meet. It's a positive move, but negatively, I expected Masra to be the President. Back in the days of the Marshal, he was offered the position but declined. So, why refuse to serve the father and now serve the son? This is why many young people are disappointed today because many have suffered due to Masra."

Some feel humiliated and betrayed.

A supporter of the Transformers voiced her concerns:

"We want him to explain why. We'll listen to him, but everything he has done is abnormal. So many people are in difficulty because of him; people are in exile because of Mr. Masra. But today, he has humiliated us."

Enoch Djondang, a member of the civil society, emphasized the need for peace, considering Masra's exclusion from the grand national dialogue in 2023, which was supposed to be inclusive and sovereign. Djondang sees Masra's appointment as a timely decision, preventing potential conflicts arising from exclusions, which have historically led to unrest in Chad.

Djondang stated:

"The fact that two significant players, those who control the military and repression machinery and those who influence the discontented youth on the streets, are willing to work together despite the challenges and external influences, is a step towards peace for us Chadians."

He believes that the new Prime Minister can be a barrier against the issues plaguing the country, rooted in poor governance. This appointment signifies that two young leaders from different political backgrounds can come together to steer the country forward.

As Success Masra has only a few days to form his new government, the Chadian people await the developments with a mix of hope and skepticism for the future.