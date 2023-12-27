Afua Asantewaa : the Ghanaian lady set to break Guinness world record

Ghana’s Afua Asantewaa Aduonum is on a journey to break a world record for the longest individual singing marathon.

In her attempt to break the Guinness world record by Sunil Waghmare, an Indian who sang for 105 hours in March 2012, Afua has been singing Ghanaian songs back-to-back at the Akwaaba village.

Afua’s journey which commenced at midnight on December 24 is expected to end on December 27, which means she will be singing non-stop for 4 days 9 hours.

The mother of 2 has been performing Ghanaian songs back to back at the Akwaaba village where an number of Ghanaians including A-list musicians and politicians have gathered to support her.

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia was also there to throw in his support.

Afua Asantewaa sing-a-thon: Vice President Bawumia arrives at Akwaaba Village to support Afua Asantewaa. #SingathonOnJoyPrime #AfuaAsantewaaSingathon pic.twitter.com/UnaeG21zkK — JoyNews (@JoyNewsOnTV) December 25, 2023

Afua’s attempt comes a few days after some Ghanaian musicians called for promoting Ghanaian songs during the Yuletide.

The event-leading trends across the social media space in Ghana appear to have made the 2023 Christmas in Ghana a memorable experience.

Proud Moment: @EFYA_Nokturnal beams with pride as Afua Asantewaa belted out her song right upon her arrival#AdomShowbiz#AfuaAsantewaa#Singathon #SingathonOnJoyPrime#RapperholicRebirth23 Akon OTAN Shatta Wale Dr Bawumia South Africa Kumasi Landlord Sarkodie Ivory Coast pic.twitter.com/PRjOxakQLJ — Adom 106.3 FM (@Adom1063fm) December 26, 2023

Many social media users and patrons of the mini-event have all commended Afua for her effort.