Morocco: 3 French tourists arrested in possession of counterfeit euros

Morocco
Three young French tourists were arrested Monday in Marrakech, the tourist capital of Morocco, in possession of counterfeit euro notes, and a judicial investigation was opened against them, announced police sources cited by the Moroccan agency MAP.
The tourists aged 29 to 30, whose identity was not communicated, "had used several fake currency notes for payment of service invoices" in a hotel in Marrakech, the same source added.
The research allowed "their identification and arrest in possession of other counterfeit bank notes", indicated the sources, specifying that "during searches", the agents found "25 counterfeit banknotes in euros".
The public prosecutor's office has opened an investigation into "their alleged involvement in a case of possession and circulation of counterfeit notes". Investigators also want to"determine the possible ramifications" of the affair "with the networks of forgers".
