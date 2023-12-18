DRC presidential candidate Katumbi holds final campaign rally

Business magnate and former provincial governor Moïse Katumbi held his last campaign rally in Lubumbashi on Monday (Dec. 18).

The 58-year-old is one of 19 candidates vying for the presidency in the December 20 elections.

The presidential race is a first-past-the-post vote, giving the President Felix Tshisekedi, who is seeking a second five-year term, a healthy chance of winning against a divided opposition.

However, analysts say Katumbi has run the best campaign and poses the strongest challenge to Tshisekedi.

44 million registered voters are set to cast a ballot in concurrent presidential, parliamentary, provincial, and municipal polls.

There remain doubts about the ability of the electoral commission to organise the ballot on time though.

Last week, the government asked the United Nations peacekeeping mission in the country to help it transport voting materials.