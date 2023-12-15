Santa Claus Makes a Splash at uShaka Marine World in Durban, South Africa

The uShaka Marine World in Durban, South Africa, welcomed an unexpected and jolly visitor to its already impressive lineup of attractions. Santa Claus, donned in his traditional red suit and buoyancy compensator, made a grand entrance to the Southern Hemisphere's largest aquarium at uShaka Sea World.

The festive spectacle unfolded during a routine stingray feeding show, leaving visitors and onlookers in awe. Aquarist Senzo Gumede took on the role of Santa Claus, diving into the massive tank to handfeed the rays and other marine life. The unexpected performance caught the attention of spectators, including Durban resident Sune Van der Bergh, who humorously remarked, **_"There we were, watching them feed the stingrays and the next minute, Santa is diving down in his full suit, waves to the crowd and is feeding all the stingrays. I did not know he has his diver’s license, so that was pretty co_**ol."

The excitement was not limited to locals. Kelly, a tourist, expressed her amazement, saying, "I saw the last bit of it, but for the kids, it would have been something really amazing. I would come back for that actually." It seems that Santa's underwater escapades left a lasting impression on both young and old alike.

uShaka Marine World, situated on Durban's Golden Mile, spans 16 hectares and draws 1.5 million visitors annually. Known for its world-class entertainment theme park and premier attractions, the marine park boasts the Southern Hemisphere’s largest aquarium and the Wet 'n Wild waterpark. The diverse offerings include the Chimp and Zee Rope Adventure, Dangerous Creatures exhibit, and Sea Animal Encounters Island.