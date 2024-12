Mayotte reels after deadly Cyclone Chido

Cyclone Chido is the worst storm to hit the French territory of Mayotte in nearly a century. Rescue operations are ongoing as the full scale of the disaster remains unknown. France has deployed ships and military aircraft to deliver emergency aid to the territory, which is located in the Indian Ocean. European Parliament President Roberta Metsola also pledged support, stating that “Mayotte is Europe, and Europe will never abandon you.”