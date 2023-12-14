Morocco: Tangier Open promoting chess dreams among the young

Chess strategists, novices and enthusiasts alike gathered in Tangier for the OPEN DE TANGER Chess Tournament.

The event brought together some 100 top players, all determined to win the top prize in a merciless competition.

"Today, over 100 players took part in our tournament. Tournaments are an opportunity for players to test and evaluate themselves. For me, this is essential," said Oubai Ziani, co-founder of On Chess Coaching.

For Mohamed Amin El Fezari, who has turned pro in the sport, the aim is to improve his international ranking and win several titles. "But unfortunately, in Morocco, we don't have any official tournaments," laments the young player.

Behind this celebration lies a complex reality. Tensions, organizational problems and a lack of support have all taken their toll on the sport.

Zoheir Slami, an international referee, admits "there's a lack of a federation run by competent people."

The organizers are striving to promote healthy competition in the chess world to enable young talent to shine on an international scale.

The OPEN DE TANGER Chess Tournament is crucial to promoting this discipline, which is still too neglected by public authorities and sponsors.