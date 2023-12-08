Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Sport

sport

AFCON 2023: Yamoussoukro stadium is ready to host the event

This photograph taken in Yamoussoukro on December 6, 2023, shows a general view of the Charles Konan Bany stadium during a visit to the CAN 2024 infrastructure.   -  
Copyright © africanews
AFP
By Rédaction Africanews

Ivory Coast

The administrative capital of Yamoussoukro is one of the top five Ivorian cities preparing to host the Africa Cup of Nations, which kicks off in January 2024.

Designed by SCAU architecture, the new stadium will be able to accommodate 20,000 spectators.

Yamoussoukro's stadium is ready, according to its officials.

"The stadium has hosted 37 matches, the turf has responded favourably to the stress, which means there are no problems, and we're ready."

"The players, in fact all the actors, will be in the best possible conditions to put on a quality show and Yamoussoukro is ready," said Abdoul Aziz Sidibe, stadium director, Charles Konan Banny Stadium.

A synthetic surface athletic track will surround the playground, in addition to jumping and throwing areas.

The city's monuments, including its iconic basilica, are being restored for the occasion.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..