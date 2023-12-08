AFCON 2023: Yamoussoukro stadium is ready to host the event

The administrative capital of Yamoussoukro is one of the top five Ivorian cities preparing to host the Africa Cup of Nations, which kicks off in January 2024.

Designed by SCAU architecture, the new stadium will be able to accommodate 20,000 spectators.

Yamoussoukro's stadium is ready, according to its officials.

"The stadium has hosted 37 matches, the turf has responded favourably to the stress, which means there are no problems, and we're ready."

"The players, in fact all the actors, will be in the best possible conditions to put on a quality show and Yamoussoukro is ready," said Abdoul Aziz Sidibe, stadium director, Charles Konan Banny Stadium.

A synthetic surface athletic track will surround the playground, in addition to jumping and throwing areas.

The city's monuments, including its iconic basilica, are being restored for the occasion.