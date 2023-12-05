Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Women in science: two Cameroonians win prize

Winners of the L'Oréal-UNESCO Young Talent Prize for Women in Science Sabine Adeline Fanta Yadang, 32, (L) and Hadidjatou Daïrou, 33, (R) pose in laboratory   -  
Copyright © africanews
DANIEL BELOUMOU OLOMO/AFP or licensors
By Rédaction Africanews

Cameroon

In Cameroon's rural north, a career in science is a rarity for most women. Two young women have bucked the trend, winning a prestigious science award**on November 8.**

Sabine Adeline Fanta Yadang, 32, a doctor of neuroscience, and Hadidjatou Daïrou, 33, a doctor of cellular physiology, have overcome societal prejudice to win the L'Oréal-Unesco Young Talent Award for Women in Science for their work on the power of medicinal plants.

The two young scientists were chosen from among 30 scientists in sub-Saharan Africa to win the award on November 8 at a ceremony held in Botswana.

Fanta and Hadidjatou were praised for their work on the potential of traditional medicinal plants in Cameroon for treating cardiovascular disease and Alzheimer's.

The two young scientists work together in the laboratory of the Institute for Medical Research and the Study of Medicinal Plants (IMPM) in Yaoundé, the capital.

Traditional, ancestral medicine is recognised as a health sector in its own right in the country.

Hadidjatou believes that the bark of the kola nut (Garcinia Kola) could improve cardiovascular health.

Fanta is banking on tigernut milk, widely consumed in Central Africa, extracted from a plant that has been renowned locally for its medicinal properties for thousands of years.

In the face of expensive conventional treatments to slow Alzheimer's, the researcher hopes to prove that this plant will make it possible "to combat the degeneration of neurons and reduce stress in the affected brain". 

With the €10,000 and €15,000 grants accompanying the Young Talent prize, Hadidjatou will complete her thesis and Fanta will continue her research at the University of Ibadan, in neighbouring Nigeria.

"The future of Africa is in the hands of its scientists", says Fanta.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..