Nigerian Afrobeats star Rema cancels all December shows to focus on health

Nigerian music sensation Rema has called off all his December performances to prioritize his health which he has “ignored” due to his countless shows in recent times.

In an Instagram story post, the Afrobeats icon revealed that his health had taken a backseat. With scheduled shows in Nigeria and South Africa, Rema emphasized the need to take a break and focus on recuperation.

“Breaks my heart to say that I won’t be performing anywhere this December. Been years of touring I’ve ignored my health and I need time to recuperate. 2024 we go again love,” he said.

The Nigerian art has achieved a lot of musical success this year, with his near-ubiquitous song Calm Down, which he sings with Selena Gomez, smashing multiple streaming and chart records.

The song has emerged as the most shazammed of 2023 globally and was last week awarded the best Afrobeats song at the Billboard Music Awards.

Earlier in the month, he wowed football legends at the Ballon D'Or awards, days after Calm Down made history by becoming the longest-charting and most successful African song of all time on the Billboard Hot 100 in the US.

Reacting to Rema’s decision to cancel his shows, fellow Nigerian star Davido has praised his accomplishments.