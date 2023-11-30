Bobi Wine in UK after alleged nine-year visa ban

Prominent Ugandan opposition MP and former music sensation, Bobi Wine, marked a significant milestone with his first visit to the UK in over a decade. This comes just three weeks following the UK government's decision to lift a reported nine-year visa ban against him.

Sharing his enthusiasm, Bobi Wine took to social media, posting a photo of himself outside the iconic BBC London office with the caption, "London, it's been 10 long years!" The ban on Bobi Wine's entry to the UK was purportedly linked to his 2014 song "Burn Dem," criticized by rights groups for its alleged promotion of homophobic attacks.

At the peak of his career, Bobi Wine was denied a UK visa shortly after releasing the song, forcing him to cancel two planned shows in the country.

At the time, the UK Home Office declined to confirm whether it had banned Bobi Wine's entry when contacted by the media.

On 5 November, Bobi Wine, real name Robert Kyagulanyi, said that he was finally able to return to the UK.

"I am very glad to inform you that the ban against me from entering the UK has finally been overturned, and I will soon be visiting the UK after more than 10 years," Bobi Wine shared on X.

He added that his legal team had relentlessly fought for the lifting of the travel ban.