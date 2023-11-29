Ghana: dam flooding displaces hundreds

A major spillage from an irrigation dam in Ghana on Monday displaced more than 200 households and affected hundreds of people in the area.

The flooding occurred in the Ningo-Prampram District of the Greater Accra Region, with residents forced to evacuate as the waters rose. Some people remained stranded in their houses, awaiting rescue.

The spillage was primarily caused by recent heavy rains, with the dam designed to automatically release water when it reaches its maximum storage level.

However, many residents feel frustrated following what is the third instance of flooding this year.

A Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, voiced his anger over what he saw as a failure of duty by those responsible for the dam's management.

"Yes, there are natural causes for this but it has been exacerbated by the decisions and inactions of people," said George. "The indiscipline in our community, and now we have people paying the price for it. We need to have proper investigations into this matter."

The flood comes once month after another spillage from the Akosombo Dam displaced over 30,000 people along the Volta basin further north.