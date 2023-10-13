Welcome to Africanews

Over 4,000 residents flee their homes as major Ghana dam spills over

By Rédaction Africanews

with Agencies

Ghana

Over 4,000 residents in Ghana's southeastern region have been forced to abandon their homes due to widespread flooding.

This crisis has been triggered by the overflowing of the Akosombo Dam, resulting in the devastating destruction of homes and farmlands along the banks of the River Volta.

The deluge has led to the disruption of essential services, leaving some areas without access to water and electricity. The Ghanaian government, in an official statement on Friday, confirmed that thousands of people in at least nine districts have been displaced as a direct consequence of the flooding, local media reported.

The Global Disaster and Coordination System, affiliated with the United Nations, reported seven injuries in connection with the disaster.

Prior to the inundation, the Volta River Authority had issued advisories urging residents to relocate to higher ground. This recommendation came in response to the rising water levels upstream of the Akosombo Dam, primarily driven by heavy rainfall in the region.

