Ghana Cardinal Peter Turkson: It's time to understand homosexuality

A prominent Ghanaian priest, cardinal Peter Turkson of the Roman Catholic church has spoken against criminalizing homosexuality, challenging the proposed bill in Ghana's parliament that seeks severe penalties for the LGBTQ+ community.

This statement contradicts the position of other Roman Catholic bishops in Ghana who have labelled homosexuality a crime.

The backdrop of this discussion involves ongoing parliamentary debates on a bill that could lead to three-year prison sentences for identifying as LGBT, with up to 10 years for those advocating for LGBTQ+ rights.

Cardinal Turkson's perspective diverges from the traditional stance of the Church, aligning more closely with Pope Francis, who recently indicated openness to blessing same-sex couples.

However, the Pope clarified that the Church still considers same-sex relationships as "objectively sinful" and does not endorse same-sex marriage.

In a recent interview with the BBC, Cardinal Turkson emphasized the need for education to foster understanding of homosexuality, asserting that LGBT individuals should not be criminalized since they have committed no crime.

Despite acknowledging cultural nuances, Cardinal Turkson criticized the influence of foreign donations on African countries' anti-LGBT measures, cautioning against imposing positions on cultures not ready to accept them.

This commentary comes amid similar legislative developments in other African nations, such as Uganda, where a law proposing life imprisonment and even death penalties for homosexuality has raised international concerns.

Cardinal Turkson, the first-ever Ghanaian cardinal appointed in 2003, holds a prominent position as the chancellor of the Pontifical Academies of Sciences.