Rwanda takes issue with British court ruling on migration plan

Rwanda said on Wednesday that it took issue with the British Supreme Court striking down London's plan to send migrants to the East African country on the basis that it was not a safe destination for asylum seekers.

A five-judge panel rejected the controversial policy, upholding a lower court judgement that sending undocumented migrants to Rwanda was unlawful and put the rights of asylum seekers afforded by international law at "real risk".

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's government had argued the scheme was crucial to reducing "illegal" migration across the Channel, and had appealed the lower court decision.

"So Rwanda accepts, respects this decision, but it does not agree with the point which states that refugees or migrants sent to Rwanda would be unsafe,” said Rwandan government deputy spokesperson Alain Mukuralinda.

Kigali said it was "committed to its international obligations" and its "exemplary treatment of refugees" had been recognised by the UN refugee agency and other bodies.

Following the judgement, Sunak said his government was already working on a new treaty with Rwanda.

"If the English government is ready to propose another agreement, of course it will be carefully studied in relation to what happened in court,” said Mukuralinda.

Rwandan opposition Green Party leader Frank Habineza welcomed the court's decision, saying Britain should not have tried to shift its obligations elsewhere.