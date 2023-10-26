Beijing lays down new vision for Belt and Road [Business Africa]

World leaders gathered in Beijing last week to mark the tenth anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Launched in 2013, BRI activity has surpassed a trillion dollars, according to some estimates.

At the forum, President Xi Jinping said China was making available over $100 billion more to fund infrastructure.

Before the forum, speculation was rife that the BRI was losing steam. But as experts note, Beijing is simply remaking the Belt and Road.

Our guest this week Oyintarelado Moses, the Database Manager, Global China Initiative at the Boston University Global Development Policy Center.

Chinese investors thrive in Zambia

Chinese investment in Zambia has grown in recent years to include interests in mining, agriculture, and manufacturing.

Aided by President Hichilema's pro-business attitude, economic ties between Zambia and China appear to be growing stronger.

African fintechs boom despite weak growth

African fintechs are projected to grow thirteenfold to US$65 billion in 2030, according to a recent report, the fastest of any region in the world.

Serge Koffi reports from Africa Microfinance week in Lome.