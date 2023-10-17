Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Business

business

Nigeria Unveils 2024 Budget

Nigeria's President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, attends the ECOWAS meeting in Abuja, Nigeria, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Gbemiga Olamikan/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved
By Afolake Oyinloye

and Agencies

Nigeria

Nigeria has revealed its 2024 budget, totaling 26.01 trillion naira ($34 billion).

The budget assumes an oil price of $73.96 per barrel, with an exchange rate of 700 naira per dollar, according to Budget Minister Atiku Bagudu. 

The plan also allocates 8.25 trillion naira for debt service and 7.78 trillion naira for salaries and pensions for civil servants.

Bagudu further shared that the economy is expected to grow at a rate of 3.76% in the coming year. However, the country is currently grappling with a 20-year high inflation rate of 27.72%, which is anticipated to moderate to 21% in 2024.

Nigeria has b een battling double-digit inflation since 2016, leading the central bank to raise interest rates significantly. 

President Bola Tinubu faces mounting pressure to address economic challenges, which were exacerbated after removing a long-standing petrol subsidy, causing fuel prices to triple and the naira to depreciate by more than 50%, resulting in soaring prices in Africa's leading oil producer and most populous nation.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..