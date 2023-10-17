Algeria and Egypt draw 1-1 in UAE

In a hard-fought match on Monday, Egypt and Algeria drew 1-1 in the United Arab Emirates in an international friendly.

The match served as the teams' last preparation ahead of next month's Africa World Cup qualifiers.

The encounter saw Egypt playing over an hour with just 10 players after defender Mohamed Hany's expulsion with a direct red card for a wild tackle on Ahmed Touba.

The Pharaohs took the lead just past the hour mark, with a goal by Hamdy Fathy, marking his second goal in as many games during this international break in October.

In a dramatic showdown, Islam Slimani salvaged a draw for the Desert Warriors just before the end of injury time.

It was a fierce battle between the two North African rivals, with Egypt's solid defence successfully thwarting the Algerian advance in the first half.

As the game progressed, the Pharaohs regained control, with captain Mohamed Salah orchestrating the play and keeping the Algerian defenders on their toes.

As the game neared its conclusion, Algeria intensified their pressure, and their determination paid off in the 93rd minute. An unmarked Slimani soared above the defense to head home a precise cross from Youcef Atal, securing the late equalizer.

Both teams will now be focused on the forthcoming Africa World Cup qualifiers taking place next month, ahead of January's tournament in the Ivory Coast.