Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Burkina Faso: 'elections not a priority compared to security', says military leader

Burkina Faso's junta leader Captain Ibrahim Traore meeting Russian President in Strel'na outside Saint Petersburg on July 29, 2023.   -  
Copyright © africanews
ALEXEY DANICHEV/AFP
By Rédaction Africanews

with Nadia Colombe Gbane

Burkina Faso

Almost a year after seizing power in a coup, Captain Ibrahim Traore, who had promised a return to presidential elections by July 2024, in Burkina Faso, announced planned changes to the constitution to make it representative of the masses, declaring Friday, on state TV, that elections are not a priority.

'It’s not a priority, clearly, security is the priority", stated Captain Traore. 

Burkinabé authorities, on Thursday, said that four officers had been detained a day after the military government announced it had thwarted a coup attempt.

The junta disclosed late on Wednesday that the intelligence and security services had foiled the attempt the previous day.

The military government has vowed to shed all possible light on this plot.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..