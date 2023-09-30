Burkina Faso: 'elections not a priority compared to security', says military leader

Almost a year after seizing power in a coup, Captain Ibrahim Traore, who had promised a return to presidential elections by July 2024, in Burkina Faso, announced planned changes to the constitution to make it representative of the masses, declaring Friday, on state TV, that elections are not a priority.

'It’s not a priority, clearly, security is the priority", stated Captain Traore.

Burkinabé authorities, on Thursday, said that four officers had been detained a day after the military government announced it had thwarted a coup attempt.

The junta disclosed late on Wednesday that the intelligence and security services had foiled the attempt the previous day.

The military government has vowed to shed all possible light on this plot.