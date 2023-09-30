Burkina Faso: Partisans demonstrate in support to junta one year post coup

One year after the coup that brought Captain Ibrahim Traore to power in Burkina Faso, people rallied in the streets of Ouagadougou, to show their support to the military leader.

When he seized power, Captain Traore set himself two to three months to improve security and regain control of the jihadist attack plagued west African nation.

"In this 1 year we've really seen a lot of change. There's been a lot of change. There have been fewer attacks, fewer displaced people, and he's taking a step that really goes to my heart. Opening factories for young people and Burkinabé, it's really incredible," rejoiced Aïcha Ouedraogo, demonstrator.

"One year on, a very satisfactory record, and no Burkinabè can say otherwise, because foremost we can see what the captain has already done, and put a lot of villages back in place. That's already an achievement for us, and we're proud of him, and we trust him, and we know we're going to win this war against the evildoers" added demonstrator Maxime Zongo.

Since taking power, the new regime has focused on a strong security response to the attacks by groups affiliated to Al-Qaeda and Islamic State.

It has undertaken a massive recruitment drive for the Volunteers for the Defence of the Fatherland, a civilian volunteer force that supports the military.

It has also acquired drones and helicopters, sought to neutralise the jihadists and seen Traore out and about in the field, motivating the troops.

"We have hope for the future. We do not mean for ourselves, we are fighting for our children and our great-grandchildren. We are already here, already done, so it's for the next generation, that's it" defended Ange Geoffroy Kabore.

Under Traore, relations with France broke down, prompting the French forces to quit the country in February.

The junta has diversified its international partners, including contacts with Russia, Iran and Venezuela.