Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

South Africa: Cape Town clean-up begins after flooding

Waves spray water on structures on the seaside of Kalk Bay in Cape Town following the spring high tide in the Western Cape province. 17/09/2023   -  
Copyright © africanews
GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/AFP or licensors
By Rédaction Africanews

South Africa

Following heavy rains in Cape Town caused flooding in parts of the city, clean up operations have begun.

Eight people have been reported dead, including four children who were killed by electrocution in two separate events. 

Hundreds of homes, including many in impoverished informal settlements, were waterlogged, with families desperately salvaging what they could of their belongings. 

Many homes in the townships on the outskirts of the city have makeshift electricity connections. People connect their houses or shacks to existing power lines, an illegal and dangerous way to power their homes. 

Cold fronts often cause storms in the Cape Town region and the Western Cape province. A cold front in June this year caused around $50 million worth of damage to the Western Cape's agricultural sector, according to the authorities.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..