Ruto calls Security Council 'dysfunctional' in speech at the General Assembly

Calling for a reform of the Security Council, the President of Kenya, William Samoei Ruto, called the institution “dysfunctional, undemocratic, non-inclusive, un-representative”.

Addressing the General Assembly o Thursday during the High-level week, Ruto said, “If any confirmation was ever needed that the United Nations Security Council is dysfunctional, undemocratic, non-inclusive, un-representative and therefore incapable of delivering meaningful progress in our world as presently constituted, the rampant impunity of certain actors on the global scene settles the matter.”

The Head of State also highlighted the situation in Haiti, saying, “We urge the United Nations to urgently deliver an appropriate framework to facilitate the deployment of Multinational Security Support as part of a holistic response to Haiti's challenges. We call on the Security Council to contribute positively by approving a resolution under Chapter Seven that tailors the security support mission to the specific needs of Haiti and its people,” he said.