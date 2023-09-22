Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Ruto calls Security Council 'dysfunctional' in speech at the General Assembly

Kenya's President William Ruto addresses the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023   -  
Copyright © africanews
Richard Drew/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved

By Africanews

with AP

USA

Calling for a reform of the Security Council, the President of Kenya, William Samoei Ruto, called the institution “dysfunctional, undemocratic, non-inclusive, un-representative”.

Addressing the General Assembly o Thursday during the High-level week, Ruto said, “If any confirmation was ever needed that the United Nations Security Council is dysfunctional, undemocratic, non-inclusive, un-representative and therefore incapable of delivering meaningful progress in our world as presently constituted, the rampant impunity of certain actors on the global scene settles the matter.”

The Head of State also highlighted the situation in Haiti, saying, “We urge the United Nations to urgently deliver an appropriate framework to facilitate the deployment of Multinational Security Support as part of a holistic response to Haiti's challenges. We call on the Security Council to contribute positively by approving a resolution under Chapter Seven that tailors the security support mission to the specific needs of Haiti and its people,” he said.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..