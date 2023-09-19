Chad: Revision of the electoral register comes to an end

No queues, no jostling in front of this registration centre in the 3rd arrondissement. And yet, in a few hours' time, the revision of the electoral roll will come to an end. Unlike the Chadians who chose to boycott the operation, Kalki preferred to come and fulfil his civic duty.

"In order to vote, we absolutely must have a card that proves that we are Chadians. That's why I've come to register to get my voter's card and then choose my candidate".

Here in Chagoua, people refuse to give up. Having a voter's card is the only way to express one's citizenship and freely choose one's candidate in future elections:

_"I think it's very important to do this. We absolutely have to register because, afterwards, it will really cost us. So the best thing is to be registered," said_Milemen Florence, a citizen.

"There's a saying that not every day is Sunday. Perhaps this time there will be a change. People are not going to carry on with the past. There's going to be a change all the same," expressed Dana Paul.

At the start of this revision of the electoral roll, the federalists threatened to boycott the operation on the grounds of irregularities in the process. Today, they are calling for an extension.

"This stage is important, not only for the referendum but also for future elections. That's why we've called on our activists and the entire population to register for this process. So it's a civic process, and we're calling for it to be resumed in areas that were not accessible, to enable all citizens to register," explained Gapili Tedang, Member of the Coordination for CORE TCHAD.

This revision of the electoral roll concerns Chadians who are of voting age and who are not on the last electoral roll of 2021.