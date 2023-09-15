Welcome to Africanews

Zambia, China Presidents commit to enhancing trade cooperation as they meet in Beijing

Zambia's president and his Chinese counterpart hold talks at the Great Hall Of The People in Beijing, on Sp. 15, 2023.   -  
Cleared / CCTV via AP
By Rédaction Africanews

and CCTV

China

Zambia's president Hakainde Hichilema was hosted by his Chinese counter part president Xi Jinping on Friday (Sep. 15).

The leaders held talks at the Great Hall Of The People in Beijing.

According to a joint statement, the leaders "had in-depth exchange of views on China-Zambia relations, China-Africa relations and international and regional issues of mutual interest and reached extensive and important consensus."

The TAZARA railway line is a symbol of the friendship between China and Africa, and the people of our two countries share a special bond with each other. ."

"Developing countries are rising collectively with greater global influence. This has become an irreversible trend of the times"

"We appreciate your role in altering, positively altering, the global order so that the global south can take our rightful place in the league of nations," Hichilema said.

Xi and Hichilema announced they'd elevate the China-Zambia relations to a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

Year of business cooperation

The two sides agreed to establish an investment cooperation working group mechanism to promote investment cooperation in areas including digital economy and green development.

They said they will strengthen the development of economic cooperation zones, support the upgrading of those economic cooperation zones in Zambia into industrial chain and supply chain cooperation demonstration zones. 

The Chinese side committed to support Zambia's investment promotion activities in China for the relevant zones.

China and Zambia said they'd enhance trade cooperation; with the Chinese side vowing to invite Zambia to continuously participate in the China International Import Expo.

Xi and Hichilema agreed to designate 2024 as the Year of Business Cooperation.

Zambia's president will end his state visit on September 16.

Additional sources • State Council of the People's Republic of China

