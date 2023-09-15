Skip to main content
Welcome to Africanews
Please select your experience
">
En
Fr
Pics of the day
Join us
News
Business
Sport
Culture
Science & Technology
No Comment
Programmes
Coronavirus
Live
weather
Close
Watch Live
News
Business
Sport
Culture
Science & Technology
No Comment
Programmes
Coronavirus
Weather
Breaking News
Close
Pics of the day
just in
Pics of the day: September 14, 2023
Last updated:
1 hour ago
Africanews samples the best pictures of the day’s news.
More about
World Tour
Libya
Morocco
Egypt
up next
Pics of the day: September 13, 2023
Pics of the day: September 12, 2023
Pics of the day: September 11, 2023
Pics of the day: September 7, 2023
Pics of the day: September 6, 2023
Pics of the day: September 5, 2023
More from Pics of the day
01:02
Pics of the day: September 14, 2023
01:02
Pics of the day: September 13, 2023
01:02
Pics of the day: September 12, 2023
01:02
Pics of the day: September 11, 2023
01:02
Pics of the day: September 7, 2023
01:02
Pics of the day: September 6, 2023
01:02
Pics of the day: September 5, 2023
01:02
Pics of the day: September 4, 2023
01:02
Pics of the day: August 31, 2023
01:02
Pics of the day: August 30, 2023
01:02
Pics of the day: August 29, 2023
01:02
Pics of the day: June 23, 2023
01:02
Pics of the day: June 22, 2023
01:02
Pics of the day: June 21, 2023
01:02
Pics of the day: June 20, 2023
01:02
Pics of the day: June 19, 2023
01:02
Pics of the day: June 13, 2023
Play Video
Pics of the day: June 12, 2023
01:02
Pics of the day: June 9, 2023
01:02
Pics of the day: April 17, 2023
01:02
Pics of the day: April 07, 2023
01:02
Pics of the day: February 09, 2023
01:02
Pics of the day: February 08, 2023
01:02
Pics of the day: September 23, 2022
01:02
Pics of the day: September 14, 2022
01:02
Pics of the day: September 7, 2022
01:02
Pics of the day: September 6, 2022
01:02
Pics of the day: September 2, 2022
01:02
Pics of the day: September 1, 2022
01:02
Pics of the day: July 28, 2022
01:02
Pics of the day: July 21, 2022
01:02
Pics of the day: July 20, 2022
01:02
Pics of the day: July 19, 2022
Play Video
Pics of the day: July 18, 2022
Play Video
Pics of the day: April 7, 2022
01:02
Pics of the day: April 6, 2022
01:02
Pics of the day: April 4, 2022
01:02
Pics of the day: March 29, 2022
01:02
Pics of the day: March 28, 2022
01:02
Pics of the day: March 24, 2022
01:02
Pics of the day: March 23, 2022
01:02
Pics of the day: March 16, 2022
01:02
Pics of the day: March 02, 2022
01:02
Pics of the day: February 25, 2022
01:02
Pics of the day: February 24, 2022
01:02
Pics of the day: February 23, 2022
Play Video
Pics of the day: February 10, 2022
Play Video
Pics of the day: January 27, 2022
01:02
Pics of the day: January 26, 2022
01:02
Pics of the day: January 25, 2022
Play Video
Pics of the day: January 21, 2022
01:02
Pics of the day: January 20, 2022
01:02
Pics of the day: January 19, 2022
01:02
Pics of the day: January 18, 2022
01:02
Pics of the day: January 13, 2022
Play Video
Pics of the day: January 12, 2022
Play Video
Pics of the day: January 11, 2022
01:02
Pics of the day: January 06, 2022
01:02
Pics of the day: January 05, 2022
01:02
Pics of the day: January 04, 2022
By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our
Cookies policy page
..
Ok
Pics of the day: September 14, 2023
Africanews samples the best pictures of the day’s news.
up next
Pics of the day: September 13, 2023
Pics of the day: September 12, 2023
Pics of the day: September 11, 2023
Pics of the day: September 7, 2023
Pics of the day: September 6, 2023
Pics of the day: September 5, 2023
More from Pics of the day
01:02
Pics of the day: September 14, 2023
01:02
Pics of the day: September 13, 2023
01:02
Pics of the day: September 12, 2023
01:02
Pics of the day: September 11, 2023
01:02
Pics of the day: September 7, 2023
01:02
Pics of the day: September 6, 2023
01:02
Pics of the day: September 5, 2023
01:02
Pics of the day: September 4, 2023
01:02
Pics of the day: August 31, 2023
01:02
Pics of the day: August 30, 2023
01:02
Pics of the day: August 29, 2023
01:02
Pics of the day: June 23, 2023
01:02
Pics of the day: June 22, 2023
01:02
Pics of the day: June 21, 2023
01:02
Pics of the day: June 20, 2023
01:02
Pics of the day: June 19, 2023
01:02
Pics of the day: June 13, 2023
Play Video
Pics of the day: June 12, 2023
01:02
Pics of the day: June 9, 2023
01:02
Pics of the day: April 17, 2023
01:02
Pics of the day: April 07, 2023
01:02
Pics of the day: February 09, 2023
01:02
Pics of the day: February 08, 2023
01:02
Pics of the day: September 23, 2022
01:02
Pics of the day: September 14, 2022
01:02
Pics of the day: September 7, 2022
01:02
Pics of the day: September 6, 2022
01:02
Pics of the day: September 2, 2022
01:02
Pics of the day: September 1, 2022
01:02
Pics of the day: July 28, 2022
01:02
Pics of the day: July 21, 2022
01:02
Pics of the day: July 20, 2022
01:02
Pics of the day: July 19, 2022
Play Video
Pics of the day: July 18, 2022
Play Video
Pics of the day: April 7, 2022
01:02
Pics of the day: April 6, 2022
01:02
Pics of the day: April 4, 2022
01:02
Pics of the day: March 29, 2022
01:02
Pics of the day: March 28, 2022
01:02
Pics of the day: March 24, 2022
01:02
Pics of the day: March 23, 2022
01:02
Pics of the day: March 16, 2022
01:02
Pics of the day: March 02, 2022
01:02
Pics of the day: February 25, 2022
01:02
Pics of the day: February 24, 2022
01:02
Pics of the day: February 23, 2022
Play Video
Pics of the day: February 10, 2022
Play Video
Pics of the day: January 27, 2022
01:02
Pics of the day: January 26, 2022
01:02
Pics of the day: January 25, 2022
Play Video
Pics of the day: January 21, 2022
01:02
Pics of the day: January 20, 2022
01:02
Pics of the day: January 19, 2022
01:02
Pics of the day: January 18, 2022
01:02
Pics of the day: January 13, 2022
Play Video
Pics of the day: January 12, 2022
Play Video
Pics of the day: January 11, 2022
01:02
Pics of the day: January 06, 2022
01:02
Pics of the day: January 05, 2022
01:02
Pics of the day: January 04, 2022