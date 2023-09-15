Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Egyptian, French foreign ministers hold talks in Cairo

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna (L) walks alongside Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit, in Cairo on September 14, 2023   -  
Copyright © africanews
KHALED DESOUKI/AFP or licensors

By Africanews

with AFP

Egypt

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry met with his French counterpart Catherine Colonna in Cairo on Thursday.

During their meeting, the two ministers discussed bilateral relations between Egypt and France, as well as the latest developments in the region, including the Palestinian issue.

In a joint news conference, Shoukry extended his condolences to the people of Libya, who recently faced massive flooding that resulted in the loss of thousands of lives.

He also conveyed his condolences to the Moroccan nation, who are grappling with the aftermath of a devastating earthquake that struck last week.

Separately, French Foreign and European Affairs Minister Catherine Colonna said the ramifications of Russia's war in Ukraine were being felt worldwide, adding that Egypt had been greatly affected by an increase in food insecurity.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..