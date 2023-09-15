Egyptian, French foreign ministers hold talks in Cairo

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry met with his French counterpart Catherine Colonna in Cairo on Thursday.

During their meeting, the two ministers discussed bilateral relations between Egypt and France, as well as the latest developments in the region, including the Palestinian issue.

In a joint news conference, Shoukry extended his condolences to the people of Libya, who recently faced massive flooding that resulted in the loss of thousands of lives.

He also conveyed his condolences to the Moroccan nation, who are grappling with the aftermath of a devastating earthquake that struck last week.

Separately, French Foreign and European Affairs Minister Catherine Colonna said the ramifications of Russia's war in Ukraine were being felt worldwide, adding that Egypt had been greatly affected by an increase in food insecurity.