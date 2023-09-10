Ethiopia completes filling of Nile Renaissance Mega-Dam

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia announced the successful completion of the fourth and final filling of the Grand Renaissance Dam on the Nile, on Sunday.

The dam has been the source of regional tensions with downstream Egypt and Sudan.

Abiy made this announcement via a message on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

In his statement, Abiy Ahmed acknowledged the numerous challenges faced during the dam's construction, including internal difficulties and external pressures. He expressed gratitude for the collective effort and divine guidance that enabled them to reach this stage.

Abiy also expressed confidence in their ability to accomplish their plans.

The massive $4.2-billion dam, considered crucial by Addis Ababa, has been a focal point of regional disputes since Ethiopia initiated its construction in 2011. Egypt has been concerned that the dam could reduce its share of Nile water.

The ongoing negotiations, which resumed after a hiatus of nearly two and a half years, aim to achieve an agreement that takes into consideration the interests and concerns of all three countries involved.

Egyptian irrigation minister Hani Sewilam called for an end to unilateral actions in this context.