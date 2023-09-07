DRC scraps visa requirements for Kenyans

Kenyan travelers will no longer need visas to visit the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The DRC has recently lifted visa requirements for Kenyan citizens, reciprocating a similar move made by Kenya just five days earlier.

This development was officially announced by the Directorate General of Migration in the DRC. The change took effect on September 1, 2023, coinciding with Kenya's decision to waive visa requirements for Congolese citizens traveling to Kenya.

The decision to remove visa requirements for Kenyans traveling to the DRC was made in accordance with the directives of the President. The DRC has moved Kenya from category 2 to category 1 in terms of visa requirements, aligning with the East African Community's regulations on free movement of people among member states.

This move toward greater ease of travel follows a trend in Africa. President William Ruto had previously mentioned during the African Private Sector Dialogue Conference on Free Trade that this could be the last time African citizens would have to pay for visas to visit Kenya.

In recent months, Kenya has also announced visa-free travel for citizens of Indonesia, Comoros, and Senegal. Additionally, Kenya and Eritrea have agreed to permanently eliminate visa requirements for their respective citizens. Furthermore, Kenya has been actively pursuing visa-free arrangements with other countries, such as Djibouti, to promote trade and cooperation.

In another positive development, Kenyan passport holders can now enter South Africa without a visa, thanks to a new visa-free regime between the two nations. This arrangement was achieved through diplomatic efforts, with President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa playing a crucial role in the negotiations.

These changes mark significant steps towards facilitating travel and fostering greater cooperation between African nations, ultimately benefiting citizens and promoting regional integration.