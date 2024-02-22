Kenya scraps entry fee for South Africans and other foreign nationals

Kenya has waived entry fees for passport holders from South Africa and six other countries, following widespread criticism of the recently introduced $30 fee.

The move aims to boost tourism and attract business travellers. Previously, all foreign passport holders were subject to visa requirements, but the government's decision sparked backlash for potentially increasing travel costs and bureaucracy.

Exemptions now apply to passport holders from South Africa, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Congo-Brazzaville, Comoros, Mozambique, and members of the East African Community (EAC) regional bloc.

San Marino, Europe's third-smallest nation, is the only other country on the exemption list.

A memorandum from Kenya's interior ministry and immigration department said the exempted countries had entered "visa abolition agreements or signed bilateral visa waiver agreements" with the East African state.

However, travellers from these countries would still need to get an electronic travel authorisation (ETA) document which is valid for 90 days.