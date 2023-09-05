Goalkeeper Onana back to Cameroon team

Manchester United's goalkeeper is officially back in the Indomitable Lions squad.

Andre Onana confirmed his return on Monday( Sep. 04) with a statement on platform X formerly Twitter.

"I answer the call of my nation with an unshakeable certainty, aware that my return is not only to honour my dream, but also to meet the expectation and support of Cameroonians," the keeper said.

Onana was selected in a 24-player squad for an African Cup qualifying game against Burundi on Sept. 12. Cameroon needs only to draw the home game to advance to the tournament, which starts on Jan. 13 in Ivory Coast.

Onana said he was ending his international career last December at the age of 26. He was dropped after starting Cameroon’s first game at the World Cup in Qatar — a 1-0 loss to Switzerland — in a disagreement over team tactics with Song, who said players needed to "show discipline and respect."

Cameroon then drew 3-3 with Serbia and beat Brazil 1-0 but did not advance to the round of 16.

Onana, however, said last year: "Cameroon remains eternal and so does my love for the national team."