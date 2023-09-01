Brighton sign Spain Bissau-Guinean forward Ansu Fati

Brighton have signed Spain forward Ansu Fati on loan for one season from Barcelona on the final day of the transfer window on Friday.

With no option for the deal to become permanent, Brighton says it is paying 80 per cent of his contract over 10 months until next June - £160,000 per week totalling £7m.

The 20-year-old of Guinea-Bissau origin made 36 LaLiga appearances last season as Barcelona secured their first title for four years. He joined the club's famed academy La Masia at age 10.

Ansu enjoyed further success by winning the Spanish Super Cup, as well as the UEFA Nations League with Spain last season. He has represented Spain at senior level nine times, scoring two goals and also made two appearances at the FIFA World Cup.