Gabon's opposition calls on military to complete counting of ballots

Gabon’s coup appears to have given the country’s main opposition party some room for hope.

After warmly thanking the army for having stood up against “an electoral coup", it called on the military to complete the counting of ballots from last weekend’s general elections.

It claims the results will show opposition leader Ondo Ossa's victory in the vote.

The army seized power in Gabon just hours after now-ousted President Ali Bongo was announced as the winner of the presidential poll, claiming the results were rigged.

These gave Ossa 30.77 per cent of the vote against 64.27 per cent for Bongo.

After taking over, the military "annulled" the elections and dissolved all institutions. On Thursday, it announced that General Brice Oligui Nguema would be sworn in as "President of the Transition", without specifying how long this period would last.

Ossa’s Alternance 2023 platform has also invited the army to discuss the situation within “a patriotic and responsible framework”.

It says it hopes that together they will find the best solution for the country and allow it to emerge stronger.