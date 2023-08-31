Gabon: General Oligui to be sworn in as "transitional president" on Monday

Gabon's new strongman, General Brice Oligui Nguema, who overthrew Ali Bongo Ondimba, will be sworn in as "transitional president" before the Constitutional Court on Monday September 4, the putschists announced on Thursday.

The country's new strongman, who on Wednesday overthrew the barely re-elected President Ali Bongo Ondimba by accusing his camp of rigging the presidential election results, also announced the "gradual establishment of transitional institutions" and promised that the country would respect all its "external and internal commitments".

"The President of the Transition will be sworn in before the Constitutional Court on Monday September 4, 2023 at the Presidency of the Republic", announced Colonel Ulrich Manfoumbi Manfoumbi, spokesman for the Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions (CTRI), which brings together all army commanders, on state television.

General Oligui also "decided (...) on the gradual establishment of transitional institutions", the duration of which was not specified, and "instructed all secretaries-general, ministerial cabinets, directors-general and all those in charge of State services to ensure the immediate effective resumption of work and the continued operation of all public services", according to the spokesman.

The President of the Transition "wishes to reassure all donors, development partners and creditors of the State that all measures will be taken to guarantee the respect of our country's commitments both externally and internally", concluded Colonel Manfoumbi Manfoumbi.